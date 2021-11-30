Simpson, Goodwin Guide $2.8B Blackstone-Cabot Deal

By Andrew McIntyre (November 30, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher represented Blackstone Group in connection with its deal, announced Tuesday, to purchase two industrial portfolios from Goodwin-counseled Cabot Properties for a total of $2.8 billion. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. purchased a 15.2 million-square-foot portfolio that includes properties in multiple U.S. states, while Blackstone's European Core+ business picked up a 2.2 million-square-foot portfolio of properties in Europe. The deals come amid increased demand for logistics space as retailers need more space near metro areas to make good on same-day, next-day and two-day shipping promises. "The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tailwinds driven by e-commerce. We are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS