Delivery Workers, NYC Food Court Settle OT Claims

By Abby Wargo (December 1, 2021, 3:00 PM EST) -- Delivery workers and a New York City food court reached a settlement over the workers' claims that the company failed to pay them minimum wage and overtime, according to a New York federal court order. District Judge Ronnie Abrams on Tuesday signed the order directing the parties to either take the case to a magistrate judge, submit a voluntary dismissal notice or submit a joint letter explaining why the settlement is fair and should be approved. The collective of former employees and Black Rose Hospitality LLC reached the agreement following a mediation held in October, according to the order. Delivery worker...

