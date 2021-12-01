Class Counsel Gets $4.8M For Mercedes Paint Deal

By Morgan Conley (December 1, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal court has signed off on a $4.8 million award to class counsel for car owners who sued Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Daimler AG over an alleged paint defect. In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen granted final approval to the deal, certified the class of buyers, and awarded attorneys from Heninger Garrison Davis LLC and Jackson & Tucker PC more than $4.8 million in fees and expenses. But the court rejected the request for class representatives to each receive a $5,000 award, citing an Eleventh Circuit prohibition on incentive payments for lead plaintiffs in class action settlements...

