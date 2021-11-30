'Jane' Tells Jury Maxwell Was Part Of Epstein's Sex Abuse

By Stewart Bishop (November 30, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- An actress who says she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 told a Manhattan federal jury on Tuesday that the deceased financier's associate Ghislaine Maxwell was often in the same room and sometimes took part in the misconduct. The first of four accusers who are expected to testify in the sex trafficking case against Maxwell took the witness stand using the pseudonym "Jane" to protect her privacy and gave a detailed account of her teenage years after meeting Epstein and Maxwell at an arts-focused summer camp where Epstein was purportedly a benefactor. Jane, who lived in Palm...

