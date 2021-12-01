Match Agrees To Pay Tinder Founders $441M To End Trial

By Stewart Bishop (December 1, 2021, 10:05 AM EST) -- Match Group on Wednesday said it has agreed to pay $441 million to Tinder founders who say the dating site company and IAC/InterActiveCorp lowballed a valuation of the company in order to cheat the people behind the success of the popular mobile dating app out of billions of dollars. Match agreed to pay $441 million to the founders of Tinder over claims it lowballed a valuation of the app in order to cheat the creators out of billions of dollars. (AP/Patrick Sison) In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Match said that Tinder founder Sean Rad and others will agree...

