Byron Allen's $10B McDonald's Race Bias Suit Nixed, For Now

By Lauren Berg (December 1, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Tuesday threw out Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing McDonald's Corp. of racially discriminating against Black-owned media companies by spending significantly more money advertising with white-owned companies, but said the media mogul can file an amended complaint. In a six-page order, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, finding that Allen Media Group's Entertainment Studios Networks Inc. and Weather Group LLC haven't provided enough detailed allegations to support their contention that McDonald's intentionally discriminated against them. The judge said he is skeptical that Allen's companies provided enough detailed information about their attempts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS