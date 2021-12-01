App Makers Backing Epic 'Controlled By Epic,' Apple Says

By Bryan Koenig (December 1, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Apple on Tuesday urged the Ninth Circuit to reject a request from app developers to weigh in on Epic Games' bid to stop Apple's ban on steering users to alternative payment methods, saying the group failed to disclose that the coalition was created by Epic. On Monday, the Coalition for App Fairness and members Tile, Match Group Inc., Basecamp and Knitrino asked to file an amicus brief blasting Apple's anti-steering contract provisions preventing apps from telling users about alternative payment options that allow developers to avoid Apple's 30% commission. The next day, Apple, which is seeking a pause on a lower court's order to remove...

