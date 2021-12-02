'Housewives' Star Says Feds Poisoned Trial With Hulu Doc

By Rachel Scharf (December 2, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah said two U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators ignored Manhattan federal court rules by discussing her telemarketing fraud charges ahead of trial in a Hulu documentary released Monday. In a Tuesday letter, Shah asked U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein to sanction the government for its "flagrant violation" of Local Criminal Rule 23.1, which bars lawyers and agents from releasing non-public information that could interfere with a defendant's right to a fair trial. Shah also asked for permission to seek renewed dismissal of her indictment, arguing DHS agents Rick Patel and Agnieszka...

