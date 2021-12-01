'Varsity Blues' Couple Cops To Fraud Ahead Of January Trial

By Hailey Konnath (December 1, 2021, 11:48 PM EST) -- A California couple accused of paying a bribe to secure their son a better SAT score agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to fraud charges stemming from their role in the so-called Varsity Blues scheme, changing their pleas about a month before their case was set to head to trial. Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, each agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, according to agreements filed in Massachusetts federal court. Per their plea agreements, the Colburns will each spend eight weeks in prison...

