Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Couple Cops To Fraud Ahead Of January Trial

By Hailey Konnath (December 1, 2021, 11:48 PM EST) -- A California couple accused of paying a bribe to secure their son a better SAT score agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to fraud charges stemming from their role in the so-called Varsity Blues scheme, changing their pleas about a month before their case was set to head to trial.

Dr. Gregory Colburn, 63, and Amy Colburn, 61, each agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, according to agreements filed in Massachusetts federal court.

Per their plea agreements, the Colburns will each spend eight weeks in prison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!