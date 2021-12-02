States Tell 2nd Circ. To Revive NY's $15 Broadband Cap

By Nadia Dreid (December 2, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- Almost half the states, including California and New Jersey, are lining up behind New York in its quest to convince the Second Circuit that federal law doesn't preempt the state's $15 broadband cap for low-income households. The states filed an amicus brief with the appellate court Wednesday, saying that should the Second Circuit co-sign the lower court's ruling on preemption, it would "represent an unprecedented and dramatic change in the balance of regulatory authority between the federal government and the states." "Plaintiffs ask the federal courts to do what Congress has not: exempt them from the basic federalist principle that interstate...

