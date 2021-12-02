Performance Sports Investors Score $13M Deal In Fraud Suit

By Rachel Scharf (December 2, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- Two former Performance Sports Group executives will pay $13 million through company insurance to end a proposed class action alleging they lied to shareholders about the now-bankrupt athletic gear manufacturer's sales tactics, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday. The all-cash deal requires former PSG CEO Kevin Davis and ex-CFO Amir Rosenthal, through the company's directors & officers insurance policy, to compensate potentially thousands of class members who purchased the company's common stock between January 2015 and October 2016, according to a preliminary approval motion in the 5-year-old Manhattan federal court case. If approved, the $13 million settlement would supplement a $1.2 million deal that PSG inked with investors...

