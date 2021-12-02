Attys Seek $113M In Fees From Glumetza Buyers' $454M Deal

By Dave Simpson (December 2, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- A class of direct Glumetza buyers who scored $454 million in settlements that will end several claims that drugmakers plotted to delay the generic version of the blockbuster diabetes drug asked a California federal court Wednesday to award plaintiffs' attorneys $112.8 million in fees and $2.4 million in costs. The co-lead attorneys from Hilliard Shadowen LLP, Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Sperling & Slater PC acknowledged their "self-interested bias" and that fee bids often "bend toward self-aggrandizing, one-sided brags" but said that in their request for 25% of the settlement fund they aspire to be "honest brokers." "Class counsel found...

