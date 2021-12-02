Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IP Forecast: 9th Circ. To Eye Class Cert. In Rock Music Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 2, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel next week will consider whether a California federal court wrongly certified classes of rock musicians and composers accusing a website of marketing unauthorized recordings of rock concerts.

The alleged owners of an online concert archive called Wolfgang's Vault want the Ninth Circuit to reverse a ruling from the lower court that certified the singer Greg Kihn — best known for his 1983 hit song "Jeopardy" — to lead a class of musicians who say the website markets bootleg recordings they never authorized. The lower court also certified Kihn's publisher to jointly lead a class of composers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!