IP Forecast: 9th Circ. To Eye Class Cert. In Rock Music Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 2, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel next week will consider whether a California federal court wrongly certified classes of rock musicians and composers accusing a website of marketing unauthorized recordings of rock concerts. The alleged owners of an online concert archive called Wolfgang's Vault want the Ninth Circuit to reverse a ruling from the lower court that certified the singer Greg Kihn — best known for his 1983 hit song "Jeopardy" — to lead a class of musicians who say the website markets bootleg recordings they never authorized. The lower court also certified Kihn's publisher to jointly lead a class of composers....

