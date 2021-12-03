Lighting Co. Investors Seek $15.7M Deal In Stock-Drop Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (December 3, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- A certified class of investors in a lighting business has asked for initial approval of a $15.7 million settlement to end its allegations that Acuity Brands Inc. and its top brass artificially inflated stock prices by hiding poor business performance. The class, led by the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, said it will also seek attorney fees of up to 25% of the settlement fund, plus up to $1.3 million in litigation expenses. The investors said among other things that they'd have difficulty proving that the surviving statements at issue in the case were misleading if the case were to...

