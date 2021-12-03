Apple Claims Of Epic's Control 'Simply Untrue,' 9th Circ. Told

By Bryan Koenig (December 3, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- App developers seeking to weigh in on Epic Games' Ninth Circuit bid to stop Apple's ban on steering users to alternative payment methods blasted Apple on Thursday for asserting that the coalition of developers is controlled by the video game company and should not be allowed to file an amicus brief. Apple contends that the Coalition for App Fairness "was created by Epic, is controlled by Epic and answers to Epic." According to Apple, that should bar the proposed amicus brief filed by the coalition and group members Tile, Match Group Inc., Basecamp and Knitrino. The coalition and its members have blasted Apple's anti-steering...

