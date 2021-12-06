Alphabet Investors Sue Over 'Billions' In Antitrust Liability

By Dave Simpson (December 6, 2021, 11:40 PM EST) -- Alphabet Inc. investors hit the Google parent's board with a pair of derivative suits alleging in California federal court that executive mismanagement has led to "multi-billion-dollar antitrust liability" and the outlay of tens of millions of dollars on investigations and civil actions related to Google's alleged anti-competitive practices. Both suits, filed Friday by the same Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP counsel, focus on ongoing investigation and lawsuits, many from the government, that come as a result of a slew of its allegedly monopolistic behaviors. "Alphabet has suffered substantial harm and faces potential fines in the billions of dollars," the plaintiffs in one...

