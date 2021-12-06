Real Estate Rumors: BlackRock, Atlas Capital, Garchik

By Andrew McIntyre (December 6, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A venture of BlackRock and Butters Construction & Development has purchased a Tamarac, Florida, office building for $16.23 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Monday. The deal is for 5601 N. Hiatus Road, a 100,980-square-foot office building, and the seller is Atlanta-based Bridge Investment Group, according to the report. Atlas Capital Group has wrapped up its $506 million purchase of a Bushwick, Brooklyn, apartment complex for $506 million, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The deal is for Denizen, which has 911 apartment units at 54 Noll St. and 123 Melrose St., and the seller is real estate firm All Year Management,...

