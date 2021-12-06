Facebook Hit With £150B US Suit, UK Claims Over Myanmar

By Bonnie Eslinger (December 6, 2021, 7:53 PM GMT) -- Facebook is facing claims totaling more than £150 billion ($200 billion) in the U.S. and England accusing the social media giant of enabling genocide against the Rohingya, lawyers for Myanmar's Muslim minority announced on Monday. Lawyers for members of the Muslim Rohingya minority, who were forced to flee Myanmar, have said that Facebook "allowed toxic hatred and ethnic cleansing to be deployed at will by the Myanmar regime." (AP Photo/Saleh Noman) The coordinated actions contend that negligence by Facebook "encouraged and facilitated the genocide carried out by the Myanmar regime and its extremist supporters against the Rohingya people," according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS