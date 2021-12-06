Justices Rebuff Bid To Revive Suit Over Calif. Tribal Casino

By Victoria McKenzie (December 6, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court again declined to rehear a case brought by a group of casino opponents in California who claim the government broke the law by extending gaming rights to a modern tribal "association" organized around biological race. In an order list released Monday, the high court announced that it will not reconsider the Jamul Action Community petition it denied in October, slamming the lid on a nearly decadelong public nuisance dispute over the $400 million Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego in the rural community of Jamul, near San Diego. The group had argued for a rehearing of the October decision based on the Supreme...

