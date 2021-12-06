Supreme Court Won't Try On Ugg Boots TM Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into a trademark battle between the maker of Ugg boots, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corp., and an Australian apparel company that owes $450,000 after its argument that "ugg" was a generic term from its home country was rejected. The Sydney-based Australian Leather Pty. Ltd. had asked the justices back in October to take a look at an appeals court ruling that had quickly signed off on Deckers' win in front of a Chicago jury in 2019. The argument from the Sydney company had hinged on the high court taking some interest in setting the record straight when it comes to applying the so-called doctrine of foreign...

