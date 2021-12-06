Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Supreme Court Won't Try On Ugg Boots TM Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to wade into a trademark battle between the maker of Ugg boots, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corp., and an Australian apparel company that owes $450,000 after its argument that "ugg" was a generic term from its home country was rejected.

The Sydney-based Australian Leather Pty. Ltd. had asked the justices back in October to take a look at an appeals court ruling that had quickly signed off on Deckers' win in front of a Chicago jury in 2019.

The argument from the Sydney company had hinged on the high court taking some interest in setting the record straight when it comes to applying the so-called doctrine of foreign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!