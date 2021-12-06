Philly Refinery's Insurers Ask Del. Court To Shrink Trial Claims

By Leslie Pappas (December 6, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- Insurers of a shuttered Philadelphia oil refinery destroyed in 2019 by an explosion and fire argued to a Delaware federal bankruptcy judge Monday that the refinery's bankrupt former owner doesn't deserve a $130 million "windfall" of insurance proceeds to pay for labor costs because the plant isn't being rebuilt. The 1,300-acre site of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex, whose owner declared bankruptcy about a month after the explosion crippled operations, has since been sold to Chicago-based Hilco Redevelopment Partners and is being redeveloped as a commercial hub. Since the refinery's liquidating trust won't replace the 46-year-old alkylation unit that...

