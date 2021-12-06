Elite Horse Trainer Navarro Asks For Leniency In Doping Case

By Ivan Moreno (December 6, 2021, 6:14 PM EST) -- Renowned thoroughbred trainer Jorge Navarro has asked a Manhattan federal judge for leniency when he's sentenced later this month for his role in a widespread doping scheme that rocked horse racing, expressing remorse for conduct he said was driven by an "insatiable desire to win." In a letter Friday to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, attorneys for Navarro said he knows he must be punished during his Dec. 17 sentencing, but asked that it be less than the five years he faces under nonbinding guidelines. Federal prosecutors charged Navarro along with other trainers, veterinarians and drug distributors last year in four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS