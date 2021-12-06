Feds Fight To Keep World Cup Evidence In FIFA Bribery Trial

By Rachel Scharf (December 6, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors in the FIFA corruption probe fought on Friday to include evidence related to World Cup broadcasting rights negotiations at an upcoming trial for two former Fox Sports executives and an Argentine sports marketer. Hernan Lopez, Carlos Martinez and Full Play Group are set to face a joint trial in May on allegations they bribed top brass at South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL for the rights to broadcast the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament. In October, prosecutors asked permission to introduce additional evidence that Lopez attempted to leverage his relationship with CONMEBOL officials to secure deals for Fox to broadcast the...

