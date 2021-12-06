Vanessa Bryant Drops Suit After Settlement Terms Fulfilled

By Zachary Zagger (December 6, 2021, 8:25 PM EST) -- Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant on Monday formally dropped her wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and the estate of the helicopter pilot over a January 2020 crash that resulted in the death of her husband, her daughter and several others. Bryant filed a stipulation of dismissal of the now-settled lawsuit over the deaths of the NBA superstar and their daughter against the estate of the pilot and the companies that ran the charter, saying they "discharged and fulfilled the terms" of the June 2021 deal. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant smile at the 2019 Baby2BabyGala Presented By Paul Mitchell in Los...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS