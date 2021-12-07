$1M Sanction Against Stan Lee's Daughter Flops At 9th Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (December 7, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to back a ruling from a California judge that saddled the daughter of Marvel comic book writer Stan Lee with $1 million in sanctions for her failed lawsuit against a company her father co-founded over ownership of her dad's name. A trio of judges on Monday reversed a ruling from U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II in Los Angeles that ordered Joan Celia Lee to cough up $1 million to Pow Entertainment Inc. in order to punish her and her legal team for suing Pow in the first place. The panel, however, rejected her bid to revive her case against Pow, finding that...

