Prison Phone Co. Inks $67M Deal To End Fund-Forfeiture Suit

By Morgan Conley (December 6, 2021, 7:25 PM EST) -- One of the country's largest prison telephone service providers agreed Monday to pay $67 million to end customers' claims it wrongfully took possession of funds placed in prepaid accounts for calling inmates if the accounts went unused for a certain time. After over six years of litigation, a class of Global Tel Link Corp. customers who set up a prepaid account to receive calls from incarcerated individuals asked a Georgia federal court to approve the settlement agreement. In addition to the $67 million settlement fund, the deal also requires GTL to update its inactivity policy to better inform customers that accounts that...

