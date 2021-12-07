Ex-LA Water Chief Cuts Plea Deal In Corruption Scandal

By Max Jaeger (December 7, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, the nation's largest municipal utility, has agreed to plead guilty to steering a $30 million no-bid government contract to an attorney pal who promised him a luxury car and a C-suite gig once he left his government job. David H. Wright, 62, of Riverside cut an agreement with the government to plead guilty to one count of bribery on Monday, the day prosecutors unsealed a torrent of allegations against him. The deal still needs court approval, and he is expected to enter the plea on Friday. The charges...

