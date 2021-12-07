Ga. Judge Blocks Contractor Vaccine Mandate Nationwide

By Daniel Wilson (December 7, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction blocking the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from going into effect, ruling the Biden administration had likely exceeded its procurement authority. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought a "tragic toll," the government cannot act outside its lawful authority even "in pursuit of desirable ends," U.S District Judge R. Stan Baker ruled, citing an earlier U.S. Supreme Court decision. "In this case, plaintiffs will likely succeed in their claim that the president exceeded the authorization given to him by Congress through the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act when issuing Executive Order 14042,"...

