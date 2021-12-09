Faegre Drinker Grabs Benefits Expert From Jackson Lewis

By James Mills (December 9, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has grabbed a Jackson Lewis PC expert in employee benefits and executive compensation to join its San Francisco office. Yana Johnson joins Faegre Drinker as a partner after almost four years as a principal at Jackson Lewis. She specializes in benefits, compensation and HR issues that arise from mergers, asset sales, spin-offs, financing and initial stock offerings. She has worked with firms in the technology, biotechnology, construction, financial services, health care, entertainment and government contracting industries. "I am thrilled to add to the strength of Faegre Drinker's corporate practice with my unique emphasis on executive...

