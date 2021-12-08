Chaotic Pa. Music Festival Sued Over 'Fyre'-Like Conditions

By Max Jaeger (December 8, 2021, 3:16 PM EST) -- Organizers of a Pennsylvania arts and music festival ran out of water, forced disabled patrons to trudge through mud and failed to take COVID-19 precautions, according to a searing proposed class action filed Tuesday in New York that likens the multi-day jamboree to 2017's infamous Fyre Festival. Elements Festival 2021 attendees David Raus, Yessica Navarro and Moya Ferenchak sued Elements Production LLC, organizer BangOn!NYC and two principals, Brett Herman and Timothy Monkiewicz, alleging seven causes of action including negligence, contract breaches, unjust enrichment and violation of New York state business law. Co-defendant Tested Contained Retreats LLC faces all but two contract claims....

