Real Estate Rumors: Respark, CenterPoint, Union Investment

By Andrew McIntyre (December 8, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- Respark Residential has purchased an apartment complex in Miami for $67 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for Wynwood Bay apartments, a 156-unit complex, and the seller is Alta Developers, which completed the complex in 2017, according to the report. Chicago-based CenterPoint Properties has purchased 9 acres of land in Signal Hill, California, for an undisclosed sum, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The company purchased land at 2550 Orange Ave. from Signal Hill Petroleum, according to the report, which noted that CenterPoint plans to build a 100,000-square-foot distribution center there. A Union Investment Real Estate...

