New York Cases To Watch In 2022

By Pete Brush (January 3, 2022, 12:32 PM EST) -- The coming year's highest-profile cases developing in New York courts include a foreign-lobbying probe of Rudy Giuliani, an "espionage lite" indictment targeting real estate billionaire and fellow Trump supporter Thomas Barrack, and possible criminal groping charges against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also will be busy this year, with litigation that includes a claim that telecom giant AT&T selectively leaked earnings information to favored sources. Here's a rundown of Empire State litigation that lawyers around the country will be watching in 2022. Potential Criminal Jeopardy for Giuliani With a former federal judge vetting materials seized in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS