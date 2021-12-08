Goldman Investors Again Win Cert. After High Court Review

By Dean Seal (December 8, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- A class of Goldman Sachs investors that fought for certification at the U.S. Supreme Court last summer took home a major victory Wednesday when a New York federal judge ruled, for the third time in a decade, that the case should proceed as a class action. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said in light of "fresh guidance" from the justices and the Second Circuit, the bank has still failed to prove that its corporate statements about avoiding conflicts of interest, which investors allege were misleading with respect to a financial crisis-era investment, did not impact its stock price. The judge...

