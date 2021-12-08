Drivers Seek Final OK For $33M Honda Infotainment Deal

By Mike Curley (December 8, 2021, 3:49 PM EST) -- A class of drivers is asking a California federal judge to grant final approval to a $33 million settlement resolving claims that American Honda Motor Co. Inc. sold vehicles with defective infotainment systems. In a motion filed Tuesday, the class, led by named plaintiffs Lesley Conti and Tom Conti, said the deal was reached after negotiations between February and September 2020, and that during the pendency of this suit and another similar action filed by the same counsel, Honda has worked to address the problems the class sought to correct. The settlement builds on the recalls, service bulletins and other actions Honda has...

