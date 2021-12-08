GEO Group Can't Cut Wash. Detainees' $17M Wage Suit Award

By Alyssa Aquino (December 8, 2021, 7:02 PM EST) -- A Washington federal court on Wednesday refused to toss out or reduce a jury verdict requiring private prison operator GEO Group to pay $17.3 million in withheld wages to detainees who were paid $1 a day to maintain their detention center. Detainees walk toward a fenced recreation area at the GEO Group's immigration facility in Tacoma, Washington. A jury found in October that the company severely underpaid detainees who worked at the center. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan said there was no error with the verdict and that GEO Group Inc. hadn't brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS