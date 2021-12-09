Real Estate Rumors: Onx Homes, Tishman Speyer, Related

By Andrew McIntyre (December 9, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- Texas-based Onx Homes has purchased a Miami-Dade County townhouse community for $19.38 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for 176 townhomes at 14505 S.W. 260th St., and the seller is an entity managed by investor Vidal Suriel, according to the report. Tishman Speyer has picked up 10 building sites at the planned Edgemere Commons development project in Far Rockaway, Queens, for $90.4 million, The Real Deal reported on Thursday. The firm picked up 10 of the 11 sites at the project, which is slated to have 2,050 affordable units when complete, while seller Arker Cos....

