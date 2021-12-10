DOJ's Penguin-Simon & Schuster Challenge Eyes August Trial

By Bryan Koenig (December 10, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is looking at an Aug. 1 kickoff for the trial over its challenge to Penguin Random House LLC's $2.18 billion bid to buy Simon & Schuster, according to a joint schedule and case management plan submitted in D.C. federal court. According to the joint submission, which had not yet been approved as of press time Friday, the parties have sworn off dispositive or summary judgment motions in order to wrap trial on a "compressed schedule" before the proposed deal's termination date in November of next year. The DOJ challenged the deal early last month, focusing heavily...

