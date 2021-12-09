Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Libya Wants US Bank Records For $100B Gadhafi Asset Hunt

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Libyan government asked a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday for permission to subpoena records from eight major U.S. banks in an effort to find and recover billions of dollars' worth of assets allegedly stolen by longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and his family.

The Libyan Asset Recovery and Management Office, or LARMO, believes the Gadhafi family is hiding an estimated $100 billion in European, African and offshore bank accounts. LARMO said the key to finding these foreign-held assets lies in the hands of U.S.-based banks, which keep detailed records of all transactions processed through the Clearing House Interbank Payments System....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!