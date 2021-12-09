Libya Wants US Bank Records For $100B Gadhafi Asset Hunt

By Rachel Scharf (December 9, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- The Libyan government asked a Manhattan federal judge on Thursday for permission to subpoena records from eight major U.S. banks in an effort to find and recover billions of dollars' worth of assets allegedly stolen by longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi and his family. The Libyan Asset Recovery and Management Office, or LARMO, believes the Gadhafi family is hiding an estimated $100 billion in European, African and offshore bank accounts. LARMO said the key to finding these foreign-held assets lies in the hands of U.S.-based banks, which keep detailed records of all transactions processed through the Clearing House Interbank Payments System....

