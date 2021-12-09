​​​​​​​Medieval Times Says SBA Wrongly Withheld Pandemic Relief

By Hailey Konnath (December 9, 2021, 7:21 PM EST) -- Dinner theater company Medieval Times on Wednesday accused the Small Business Administration of stiffing it on tens of millions of dollars in pandemic relief, claiming in several suits filed in D.C. federal court that the agency doled out grants to its direct competitors but refused to help Medieval Times. Medieval Times USA Inc. and three of its affiliates hit the SBA and Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman with four suits. According to the complaints, the company and its affiliates were wrongly denied about $28.5 million in funds. The company said it filed for relief from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, which...

