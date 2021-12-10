Another Year Without Federal Pot Reform, But States Step Up

By Sam Reisman (December 10, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- With both chambers of Congress and the White House under Democratic control, legalization advocates entered 2021 with optimism that the year would bring some concrete changes to federal cannabis policy. While there were multiple new proposals on Capitol Hill for what legalization might look like, the year still closed out without even a modest incremental reform reaching the president's desk. If federal cannabis reform efforts stalled out in Washington, the same could not be said of the states, where lawmakers enacted more than 50 new laws in more than 25 states, according to a report released in November by the National...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS