UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (December 10, 2021, 5:34 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen Christian Dior sue over supply issues, U.K. pubs and restaurants mount a fight against their insurers, and a video game division of Warner Bros battle a new rival. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services BRG GRAF GP LLP and another v. Gottex Fund Management and others Investment management group Gottex Fund Management, an entity in the Cayman Islands and two individuals are being sued by BRG GRAF GP LLP and Gottex Real Asset Fund 1 (OE Waste) S.a.r.l. The technology claim was filed Dec. 8....

