Investor Class Cert. Win Offers Post-Goldman Insight

By John Browne and Adam Hollander (December 10, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- On Dec. 8, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted class certification in In re: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Securities Litigation, the more than 10-year-old securities class action accusing The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. of hiding conflicts of interest that harmed its clients, including behind-the-scenes dealings with a hedge fund run by John Paulson. This is the third time the district court has certified the same class. The case has been to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit three times and in June of this year was...

