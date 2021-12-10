Amazon Wins Bid To Send Chinese Seller Fight To Arbitration

By Caroline Simson (December 10, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- A judge in California has ordered a group of Chinese third-party sellers to arbitrate their dispute with Amazon over allegedly withheld funds after their accounts were terminated, ruling Thursday that an arbitrator must decide whether an underlying dispute resolution clause is unconscionable. U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney noted that the clause, which was included in the "business solutions agreement" that the sellers had to sign before their wares would be sold on Amazon, calls for arbitrations to be conducted by the American Arbitration Association. Under the AAA's rules, arbitrators are tasked with determining whether they have jurisdiction over a dispute....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS