J&J Talc Spinoff's Ch. 11 Masquerading As Legit, Court Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (December 10, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 case of a Johnson & Johnson talc liability spinoff is "masquerading" as a legitimate bankruptcy in order to steer the personal care giant's massive tort litigation away from the jury trial system, a law firm representing cancer patients told a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday. LTL Management LLC's Chapter 11 case came under attack again as Arnold & Itkin LLP, which represents more than 7,000 talc claimants, filed a brief supporting a tort committee's motion to dismiss the matter as a "bad faith" bankruptcy. The firm detailed a list of reasons for tossing LTL's Chapter 11 case, including...

