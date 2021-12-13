Minor League Players Say MLB Can't Kill Fla. Wage Claims

By Max Jaeger (December 13, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- A controversial 2018 law tweaking federal wage protections doesn't retroactively unravel Florida's own compensation laws, a group of minor league baseball players said Friday as they sought to keep alive part of a suit accusing MLB of paying starvation wages. A group of minor league players sued MLB in 2014, alleging the league's pay practices violated federal labor law and several states' labor laws. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) The players sued in California federal court in 2014, alleging MLB violated the Federal Labor Standards Act and several states' labor laws by paying as little as $1,100 a month during a five-month...

