3M Hit With $22.5M Verdict In Fla. Military Earplug Bellwether

By Hailey Konnath (December 10, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal jury on Friday sided with a service member who says he suffered hearing damage from using 3M earplugs, awarding him $22.5 million in damages, the largest verdict in the sprawling multidistrict litigation's bellwether series to date, according to attorneys for the plaintiff. The Tallahassee jury found that 3M's earplugs were defective and that the company was responsible for causing hearing damage to Theodore Finley, who used the earplugs while in the U.S. Army, Finley's attorneys said in a joint statement. The jury awarded Finley $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $15 million in punitive damages, lawyers with Aylstock...

