Real Estate Rumors: Edens, Madison Realty, Lincoln

By Andrew McIntyre (December 13, 2021, 7:19 PM EST) -- RK Centers, which is led by Rannan Katz, a part-owner of the Miami Heat, has purchased a shopping center in Davie, Florida, for $28.65 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for 5780, 5810 and 5840 S. University Drive, which collectively have a total of 79,276 square feet of retail space, and the seller is South Carolina-based real estate firm Edens, according to the report. Madison Realty Capital has loaned $485 million for a Hollywood, California, mixed-use project, The Real Deal reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The loan to Harridge Development...

