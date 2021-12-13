Penguin Antitrust Fight Points To Past Piecemeal Enforcement

By Chris Sagers (December 13, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's suit to block the merger of Penguin Random House LLC and Simon & Schuster got the usual dose of popular attention. The Nov 2. U.S. v. Bertelsmann SE & Co.[1] complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia numbers among the first and highest-profile enforcement actions of the Biden administration, whose promises and political appointments have been followed with some breathlessness. The suit is also unusual in a few respects. It focuses unapologetically on monopsony, alleging injury only in two supply markets: "acquisition of U.S. publishing rights from authors" and "acquisition of U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS