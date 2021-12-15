Morgan Stanley, 3 Others Ink $104M Deal In Rigging Case

By Katryna Perera (December 15, 2021, 1:40 AM GMT) -- Four banks including Morgan Stanley have agreed to pay a combined $104 million to settle claims that they conspired to rig the price of derivatives based on an Australian foreign exchange benchmark. According to a memo requesting class certification filed by the suit's plaintiffs in New York federal court on Friday, the four new settlements will bring the total benefit to $137 million for the proposed class members. The settlements were reached with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank Ltd., and Morgan Stanley and Morgan Stanley Australia Ltd. The $137 million figure includes two prior...

