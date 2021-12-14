SBA Beats News Outlets' COVID-19 Relief Disclosure Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (December 14, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration has defeated a lawsuit by five major news organizations seeking to reveal names of all businesses that have received COVID-19 relief funds after a D.C. federal judge ruled that the agency has sufficiently supported its decision to withhold the data. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg on Monday granted summary judgment in a Freedom of Information Act suit by The New York Times, The Washington Post and others, ruling that the SBA "went above and beyond what is required" to justify that the Paycheck Protection Program loan information being sought is exempt from disclosure under FOIA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS